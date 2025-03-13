Wildfire danger returns as wind ramps up on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be chilly to the 20s in the mountains and the 30s in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear and the wind will be light.

Thursday fire danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been posted for SE CO from noon until 8 pm. Humidity will drop to 15% or below and winds will gust 30-40 mph, leading to rapid wildfire growth. DO NOT create and sparks or flames outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 67;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be from the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. It will be mostly sunny and warm on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be warm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 68;

Wind will be from the W at 15 mph gusting to 45 mph, but it won't be dry enough for red flag warnings. It will be mostly sunny and warm on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

Mostly sunny, mild, and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 63;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be from the SSW gusting 25-35 mph. Temperatures will reach the low to upper 70s in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 64/69;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be from the SE at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

Mostly sunny during the day with gusty WSW wind up to 30-40 mph. Then by the evening, spotty snow showers will move through the San Luis Valley, the Sangre De Cristos, and the Sawatch range.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, a low-pressure system will be strengthening in eastern CO, leading to increasing wind. Winds will gust around 40-65+ mph. There is also a chance of showers with this system. A quick burst of snow is expected in the morning for the Pikes Peak region and the mountain valleys, and a rain-snow mix in the plains during the afternoon.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued from Friday morning to Friday afternoon in the eastern plains where NW wind may gust to 65 mph.

