Wildfire danger is on the rise on Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy with a light breeze. Temperatures will be mild in the plains, dropping into the 40s. It will be chilly in the mountain valleys, but many cities will remain above freezing.

Wednesday Fire Danger:

The risk of rapid wildfire growth returns on Wednesday with red flag warnings in effect from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

It will be about 15 degrees above average on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 84;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be very warm on Wednesday and breezy. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 78;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Wind will be breezy from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. The wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday. The wind will be breezy from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 76/78;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be warm, dry, and breezy on Wednesday. W wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for the San Luis Valley. Wind will be from the W in the mountain valleys on Wednesday, gusting 30-45 mph. There is a chance of spotty rain showers in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, the wind will be even stronger, coming from the WSW and gusting 45-65 mph in southern Colorado. The fire danger will be very high, so please do not conduct any outdoor burning and avoid creating sparks outside.

