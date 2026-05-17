Wild Colorado weather brings fire danger, thunderstorms, and a freeze

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front surges south tonight through southern Colorado. This will bring in low clouds and areas of drizzle early Monday morning. It will also remain breezy overnight in the plains with N wind gusting 20-35 mph.

Monday Fire Danger:

Fire danger remains very high on Monday for far southern Colorado. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am until 8 pm for Las Animas and Baca Counties with wind gusts up to 50 mph and relative humidity less than 10%

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 56;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with some morning drizzle and then a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be variable in direction, at 10-20 mph, gusting 20-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 67;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the early afternoon. Wind will be variable in direction, at 10-30 mph gusting 20-45 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 64;

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the late morning to early afternoon. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 49;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with morning rain possible, followed by the chance of an early afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-80s;

The morning will be cloudy with areas of light drizzle. The clouds will clear, and it will be a gusty afternoon. Wind will be variable in direction, from 10-30 mph gusting 30-50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/44; High: 67/73;

Partly cloudy on Monday with strong wind out of the WSW at 15-25 mph gusting 40-55 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 40s-60s;

It will be gusty in the mountain valleys, especially in zones along and south of the Arkansas River. Wind will be from the WSW at 15-30 mph, gusting 35-60 mph. It will be partly cloudy, with a few spits of rain possible in the morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday night, another cold front surges south through the region. This will lead to a cold night with a frost or freeze possible early Tuesday morning.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued from midnight until 8 am on Tuesday morning. Cover sensitive plants and bring potted plants indoors.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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