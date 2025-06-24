Widespread thunderstorms with the risk of hail and flash flooding on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will linger in Baca County through about 9-10 pm. Overnight will be partly cloudy, and the humidity will be increasing.

Monsoon flow will transport water vapor into Colorado and aid in numerous showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 81;

Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storms may be strong to severe with the risk of hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 87;

It will be sunny in the morning with afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected. Storms may be strong to severe with the risk of hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 82;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning before showers and thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon. Storms may be strong with heavy rain and hail.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

It will be sunny in the morning, and then storms will develop in the early afternoon. Storms may be strong with heavy rain and hail.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe with the risk of hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90;

Mostly sunny in the morning with a quick warm up. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe with the risk of hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/57; High: 79/81;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, and then storms will develop in the afternoon. Storms may be strong with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be sunny in the morning, and storms will develop by noon and move east. Storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will also bring the potential for heavy rainfall, with a lower severe hail and wind risk. It will once again reach the 70s and 80s until thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and cool us down.

We will begin to dry out and warm up on Thursday. Temperatures will climb to the 80s and 90s. We will likely be dry between Wednesday and Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible again on Sunday afternoon.

