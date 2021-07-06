Widespread storms Tuesday, with increased heavy rain threat

Tonight's Forecast:

Main severe weather threats this evening will remain across the mountains, but could spill over into the I-25 corridor between now and 9 pm. Flash flooding, heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds will be possible due to the slow-moving nature of tonight's storms. A Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect until 9 pm for the mountains, including our recent burn scar areas. Drier skies are expected after midnight as the atmosphere mellows out.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 79. A morning cold front will bring us a cooler and wetter day on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms could develop as early as the lunch hour, and will have the chance to continue into Tuesday night. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side as well.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 85. Cooling back down to the 80s on Tuesday, and along with the cool down will come a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may reach severe potential.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 83. Cooler and wetter weather on Tuesday as we head back to work after the July 4th holiday weekend. Slow-moving storms will bring the potential for heavy rainfall during the afternoon and evening, with severe weather also possible.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 68. Storms will have the potential to get going early in the day on Tuesday, perhaps as early as 10-11 am. Better chances for additional showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Tuesday's back to work forecast will be wetter than what we saw on Monday. A cold front will bring the potential for widespread rain showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday evening.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Monday's hot and dry weather will be replaced with a cooler and unsettled day on Tuesday. Along with the wet weather, we'll see the potential for severe thunderstorms, including damaging hail and strong wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. A dry start to our day on Tuesday will quickly give way to a wet and unsettled afternoon. Along with the rain comes the potential for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. The mountains will remain a hot spot on Tuesday for rain and thunderstorms. Slow-moving thunderstorms during the day will mean another possible round of flash flooding across our recent burn scars.

Extended Outlook:

After Tuesday's wet weather, a drier forecast is expected for most of Southern Colorado beginning on Wednesday. Isolated showers will still be possible in the mountains, but rain is not likely on Wednesday for the Plains. High pressure will bring our first dose of major July heat to the forecast later this week, with highs in the 90s and 100s in the lower elevations. Thunderstorm potential will increase around the weekend as our next cool front moves into the region.

