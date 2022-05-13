Widespread red flag warnings remain in place Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be cool tonight with partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be light overnight becoming breezy Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm for the I-25 corridor and mountains/mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 81; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy sky conditions and SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 88; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 85; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 73; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 76; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy sky conditions and SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/45; High: 81/84; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

