Widespread Red Flag Warning day Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Current Red Flag Warnings should be allowed to expire this evening at 7 pm. For the rest of the night, we'll see generally light winds and mild temperatures. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will only cool down to the 30s and 40s in most areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 75; High fire danger will be the big story on Tuesday all throughout Southern Colorado, with Red Flag Warnings for the Pikes Peak Region from 11 am until 9 pm. Peak wind gusts locally could top 40 mph in some areas.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 82; Further warming on Tuesday, with lower to middle 80s by the afternoon, and the threat of high fire danger. With single digit relative humidity and 30-40 mph wind gusts in play, Red Flag Warnings will last most of the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 78; Due to the unfortunate combination of high winds and low relative humidity, Red Flag Warning conditions will return to Fremont County on Tuesday starting at 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 63; Dry, windy and warmer on Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. Peak gusts in Teller County could top 45 mph in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; With further warming and dry downslope winds in our forecast on Tuesday, the risk of extreme fire behavior and growth will ramp up. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 9 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s; Here comes the heat, the wind and the high fire danger! All of the Plains on Tuesday will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 9 pm, with peak afternoon wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Warm and windy weather, combined with very low relative humidity on Tuesday will mean another day of Red Flag Warnings. Peak afternoon wind gusts could top 45 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; High fire danger will once again return to the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. Peak afternoon wind gusts up above 50 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

An approaching storm system will keep the wind machine cranking over Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with high fire danger threats likely to continue for areas along and south of the Arkansas River Valley. By Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will move across the Plains. This isn't expected to be a big rain or snow maker for Southern Colorado, with only a few rain or snow showers expected for the Pikes Peak Region, Palmer Divide and mountains.

Behind the front, our forecast looks to remain cooler and unsettled throughout the rest of the week. Daily shower chances look possible from from Thursday to Saturday, with rain and snow activity on the isolated to scattered side.

____

