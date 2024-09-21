Widespread rain in Colorado this weekend with mountain snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be mild and the sky will be mostly clear. A gusty cold front will arrive in southern Colorado close to sunrise and into the early daylight hours of Saturday, bringing gusts around 30-40 mph.

Saturday's Forecast:

Showers will move in from the south and west on Saturday. The first wave of rain will impact zones along and south of the Arkansas River late Saturday morning until about noon. Then showers will move further north into Colorado Springs and Denver by the early afternoon. Snow will begin in the mountains by midday at about 11,000 feet, then the snow level drops to as low as 9,000 feet overnight into Sunday morning. Meanwhile, rain continues below 10,000 feet and will be heavy at times with periodic lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 70;

Partly cloudy and dry through about noon, then rain is expected during the afternoon and continues through the night. Rain will be heavy at times and periodic lightning is possible. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 73;

The early morning will be breezy and dry, with rain possible after about 11 am. Periodic showers are possible all day long and will continue into the night, with lightning and periodic heavy rainfall possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning, and then rain is possible after 11 am and will be off and on during the day. Rain may be heavy at times with periodic lightning. Showers continue overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 62;

Rain will be possible during the afternoon and continue into the night, with pockets of heavy rain and lightning possible at times. There may be a switch over to a wintry mix or snow early Sunday morning. Accumulation will be minimal, and mostly on the grass.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 66;

It will be windy on Saturday morning with N wind gusting up to 40 mph as a cold front arrives. Then rain is expected in the afternoon and continuing into the night. Rain will be heavy at times with periodic lightning possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s;

The plains will be gusty in the morning with N wind up to 30-40 mph. Showers will move in from the south through the morning and expand northward through the day. Rain and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/55; High: 67/68;

Gusty with rain on Saturday. Showers will start in the late morning and continue off and on throughout the entire day. Rain may be heavy at times.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys below 10,00 feet will see mostly rain on Saturday, with snow above 10,000 feet. The rain-snow line may drop as low as 9,000 feet by late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Precipitation will be heavy at times, making travel difficult.

Winter Weather Advisory:

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be cold and cloudy for the state. There will be light showers in the morning which will become spottier during the afternoon, with peeks of sunshine possible by midday. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

