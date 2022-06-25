Widespread rain and thunderstorms on Saturday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front moving through the region this morning provides gusty northerly winds and an increase in humidity. We continue to see high clouds thanks to monsoon moisture from the SW. Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, becoming widespread across the foothills, I-25, and the plains tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 53. Gusty winds this morning with partly cloudy sky conditions. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and will continue overnight. Minor urban flooding is possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 57. Breezy with partly cloudy conditions today. Thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight, with heavy pockets of rain possibly leading to minor urban flooding.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 58. Cooler today with clouds. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and will continue tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 46. A cool day with partly sunny sky conditions this morning. Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low 70s today with mostly cloudy conditions and afternoon thunderstorms which will continue tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low-80s today with breezy winds and clouds. Thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/70; Low: 53/54. Cooler and breezy today. Thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight, with heavy pockets of rain possibly leading to minor urban flooding.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Low 60s to low 70s in mountain valleys with afternoon showers and thunderstorms continuing through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be chilly in the 50s, and 60s with overcast sky conditions and light rain continuing. The sky begins to clear and temperatures begin to warm up on Monday and we are in for drier and warmer conditions through mid-week in the plains. Afternoon thunderstorm chances return for the plains Thursday and Friday. The mountains will continue to have daily thunderstorm chances throughout the week.

