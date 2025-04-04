Widespread rain and snow on Friday afternoon will transition to all snow at night

Tonight's Forecast:

A few spotty rain or wintry mix showers may linger overnight in the eastern plains. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold tonight in the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 44;

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible after noon. We may initially see a wintry mix, but quickly transition to snow. Off and on snow showers continue for the rest of the day. It will be gusty with N wind increasing through the day, gusting to 35 mph in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 53;

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers during the afternoon, transitioning to snow at night. Wind will increase during the day out of the N gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 50;

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain or wintry mix showers, transitioning to snow showers at night. Wind will be gusty out of the ENE gusting up to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 35;

It will be mostly cloudy with snow showers possible starting in the early afternoon and continuing off and on through the evening. Wind will be gusty out of the NNE, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 37;

It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Friday with afternoon and evening snow showers. Wind will be gusty out of the N up to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers in the plains during the afternoon, transitioning to snow overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/26; High: 44/47;

WINTER STORM WATCH from 6 pm Friday until 3 pm Saturday. A rain snow mix is possible in the afternoon and will transition to snow in the late afternoon or evening. Snow will be heavy at times on Friday night. Travel will become difficult, especially over Raton Pass.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

WINTER STORM WATCH from 6 pm Friday until 3 pm Saturday for the southern Sangre De Cristos. Snow showers will be possible in the mountain valleys in the early afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Snow Forecast from Friday - Saturday:

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will come to an end from the north to the south from Saturday morning to midday. Then the sky conditions will gradually clear up through the evening. Sunday will become warmer in the 40s-60s with sunshine.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

