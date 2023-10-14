Widespread hard freeze Saturday morning then warming up this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear, calm, and cold tonight in southern Colorado.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 1 - 8 a.m. on Saturday morning for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains of Colorado.

KOAA Freeze Warning October 13, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

Very cold in the morning, then cool during the afternoon. Saturday will be about 10 degrees below average. The sky will be partly cloudy with SSE wind will be from 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

A freeze in the morning followed by a cool afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 62;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a cold morning and a cool afternoon. SE wind will be light from 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 55;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a very cold morning. SW winds will be from 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a cold morning followed by a chilly afternoon. Winds will be light from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper-20s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/28; High: 60/62;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a cold morning in the low to mid-20s and a cool afternoon in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up. Sunday will be back to seasonable 60s and 70s. Then we warm even more into Monday and Tuesday with 70s and 80s making an appearance again.

The next cold front moves through Wednesday which will take temperatures back to the 50s and 60s for the end of the week.

