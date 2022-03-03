Watch
Weather

Actions

Widespread fire danger Friday; snow for the weekend

red flag warning 3.4.22
KOAA
Red Flag Warning valid March 4, 2022
red flag warning 3.4.22
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:42:54-05

Tonight's Forecast:
This evening will be mild with much of the region remaining above freezing. Conditions will be clear with a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 70; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 78; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75; Another very warm day with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 64; Breezy and mild on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 62; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy and mild day on Friday. Snow moves in west of the Continental Divide by mid-day. By evening, snow showers move into the San Luis Valley and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:
Spotty snow showers and clouds are expected Saturday. Snow becomes widespread from the mountains to the I-25 corridor and plains by Sunday, ending early Monday.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation