Widespread fire danger Friday; snow for the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mild with much of the region remaining above freezing. Conditions will be clear with a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 70; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 78; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75; Another very warm day with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 64; Breezy and mild on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 62; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy and mild day on Friday. Snow moves in west of the Continental Divide by mid-day. By evening, snow showers move into the San Luis Valley and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Spotty snow showers and clouds are expected Saturday. Snow becomes widespread from the mountains to the I-25 corridor and plains by Sunday, ending early Monday.

____

