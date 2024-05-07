Wicked winds will make an encore Tuesday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High wind fatigue is a real thing in Colorado this time of the year, with April and May traditionally some of the windiest months of the year. After yesterday's damaging wind gusts, another round of strong wind will return to our forecast today, with the wind picking up in most areas between 8-10 am. We expect to see the strongest gusts through sunset this evening, with some areas back under a High Wind Warning today.

KOAA weather Tuesday's High Wind Warning threats shift south of the Pikes Peak Region — 5/7/24

Overnight tonight as the wind dies down, a freeze will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region. Make sure if you're reading this to take action today to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have planted recently.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 32. A mild and windy Tuesday on tap for the Pikes Peak Region. While we aren't included in today's High Wind Warnings, peak gusts today will still be strong, between 40-55 mph in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 35. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect in Pueblo County from 9 am until 7 pm. Peak wind gusts today could approach 60 mph in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. Today will probably feel a lot like yesterday as strong westerly winds will continue to impact residents in eastern Fremont County. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect in our area from 9 am until 7 pm, with peak gusts today up near 60 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 23. After a relatively quiet start to our Tuesday, the wind will begin to accelerate after sunrise, peaking between 10 am and 7 pm. Peak gusts today in Teller County could top 50-60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Although not as bad as yesterday, northern El Paso County will once again be windy today, with peak gusts today up around 50-55 mph. Tonight, a Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. A windy and warm day will give way to a chilly and breezy night on the Plains. With gusts today up around 50 mph, areas of blowing dust will once again be possible, along with high fire danger threats in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Windy, windy, windy, with another High Wind Warning today for the southern I-25 corridor as peak gusts could top 60 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The wind will be ferocious today in the high country, with peak gusts in our southern mountains ranges up around 75 mph. For the central mountains, the wind will come along with a fresh coat of white, with 4-8" of fresh snow possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cold start to our Wednesday morning, highs on Wednesday will be cooler than today, only warming to near 60 degrees in Colorado Springs. The winds will remain breezy to gusty on Wednesday, with peak gusts in town up to 30 mph.

By late this week, a change in the pattern will include a cooler and unsettled forecast. Our high Thursday will only warm into the middle 50s, with upper 50s in Colorado Springs on Friday. Each afternoon, we'll see a 20-30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

