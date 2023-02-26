Wicked wind returns to Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A major storm system coming out of California late this weekend will spread some strong and gusty winds into the mountains tonight after midnight. The downslope flow will keep temperatures across wind prone areas in the lower elevation warmer than average for this time of the year. Lows in the Plains will cool down to the 20s and 30s, with teens on tap for the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57; A slightly cooler and much windier end to the weekend for the Pikes Peak Region, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 40 mph. On top of the wind, we can't rule out a quick passing shower from a cold front that will be moving into the I-25 corridor.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 62; A High Wind Warning will go into effect for Pueblo County starting at 11 am, and continue until 5 pm. Peak gusts could top 60 mph, with blowing dust, power outages and difficult driving some key impacts due to the wind.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 58; Windy and just slightly cooler than today, with the slim chance of a passing afternoon rain shower around the Canon City area on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 45; Mostly sunny skies Sunday morning will give way to a mostly cloudy and windy afternoon. There's also the potential for a quick passing snow shower across Teller County, with little to no accumulations expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Sunday will be a little cooler than this afternoon, but a lot windier, with peak wind gusts up to 45 mph. A quick moving cold front may bring a passing shower to our forecast Sunday afternoon, but these should be fairly spotty in nature.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s; With the potential for damaging wind gusts in our forecast on Sunday, we will see High Wind Warnings in effect most of the day for areas along and south of the Arkansas River Valley. On top of the threat for blowing dust and poor driving conditions, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will also be possible by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; For the southern I-25 corridor, our High Wind Warnings will continue all day Sunday and into late Sunday night. Peak gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible, along with the possibility of a passing shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s; Windy, with blizzard-like conditions possible in the southeastern mountains by the afternoon hours. On top of 70+ mph wind gusts, snow accumulations from 1-4" can be expected from the Wets to Sangres, with higher totals in the San Juan Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

High winds will continue to make headlines next week in Southern Colorado, with another strong round of potentially damaging wind gusts by next Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average for the first part of the week until our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. This will bring us another chance for light snow from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, along with much cooler temperatures to close out the week.

