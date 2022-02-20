Well above average highs for the end of the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear skies and a persistent westerly flow will keep overnight lows slightly more mild than last night for the eastern slopes and the Plains. Overnight lows in these areas will cool down to the 20s and lower 30s, with 0s and 10s once again expected for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 61; A wonderful end to the weekend for the Pikes Peak Region as highs are expected to top out in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will be breezy at times, sustained between 10-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 67; Mild and breezy on Sunday, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. A Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect for Pueblo County and the southern I-25 corridor from 11 am to 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 63; Sunshine and mild highs on Sunday as temperatures will continue to warm across the region. Westerly winds will be gusty from late morning to early evening, with 25-35 mph gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 49; A mild and gusty afternoon for Teller County on Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s as sunshine prevails for most of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; Mild, bright and breezy on Sunday as highs along the Palmer Divide are expected to warm well into the 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s; Breezy westerly winds will bring a very warm day to the Plains on Sunday as highs climb into the 60s and lower 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A warm and windy end to the weekend for the southern I-25 corridor. You'll want to enjoy it before a strong case of weather whiplash arrives by the middle of next week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A windy, but dry end to the weekend for the mountains ahead of snow that's expected to push into the high country during the day on Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're expecting a pretty nice start to the week on Monday ahead of a potent cold front that will bring a strong case of weather whiplash to Southern Colorado. Snow showers will develop over the mountains on Monday, with the potential for some light snow showers along the I-25 by Monday evening. With a predominant west and southwest flow, this is expected to be a substantial snow maker for the mountains, with 1-2 feet possible through Thursday.

Although the Plains are likely to see some snowfall from Monday night through Thursday, the bigger story will be the Arctic air that settles into the lower elevations. Highs will only warm into the 10s during the day, with single digits and negative lows for the overnight hours.

____

