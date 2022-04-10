Weekend will end on a windy & cooler note for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

All current Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm. After that, wind speeds should lower and humidity levels should rise enough that the fire danger levels start to improve. Early Sunday morning, a disturbance will spread snow into the mountains and a brief period of gusty winds into the I-25 corridor and Plains. These should weaken for the most part before sunrise, only to increase during the day as high fire danger returns to Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 60; After a record setting high of 81° today at the Colorado Springs Airport, a cold front will drop highs by 15-25 degrees on Sunday. Even with the cooler weather, another push of gusty winds and low relative humidity will bring Red Flag Warnings back to the Pikes Peak Region starting at 11 am.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 68; After a warm start to the weekend, we'll see a windy and cooler end to the weekend as highs will only warm into the upper 60s. High fire danger will remain the big weather story as Red Flag Warnings return to Pueblo County starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 64; High fire danger will once again return to Fremont County and the Arkansas River Valley on Sunday. With low relative humidity and peak wind gusts to 45 mph, any grass fires that we see will have the potential to spread very quickly. Please be vigilant during Red Flag Warning days.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 50; We'll be back on Weather Alert in Teller County on Sunday due to high fire danger and gusty winds. The tail end of some moisture could bring a rogue snow showers to parts of Teller County late tonight, but no accumulations are expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s; Periods of gusty wind will continue through the overnight hours, even as Red Flag Warnings expire at 9 o'clock this evening. On Sunday, another Red Flag Warning will go into effect beginning at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Most of us across the Plains will be dry and windy on Sunday, with high fire danger for areas near the interstate. However, for the eastern border counties, a few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible along a washed out frontal boundary.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Even with a decent amount of cooling on Sunday, high fire danger will remain the big weather story, with another Red Flag Warning along the southern I-25 corridor from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s; A disturbance moving through the central and northern mountains this evening will bring some light snow accumulation to these areas, but this storm isn't expected to do much for our state's southeastern mountains. Instead of snow, we'll see more gusty winds as we make our way into Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will remain a concern into early next week, with an elevated fire weather risk Monday and a more severe critical fire weather risk on Tuesday. Tuesday's top wind gusts could reach 45-55 mph in some areas. The high wind and high fire danger will be followed by a storm that brings heavy snow to the mountains through Wednesday, with some of that moisture moving into the I-25 corridor late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Impacts from rain and snow appear to be fairly minimal as the bulk of the energy for now appears to be heading north of us. This is a shift in the pattern from the past few days. If it swings back south, it could bring more rain/snow than wind to Southern Colorado. We're hoping for that outcome, but for now, wind looks to be the main threat.

