Weekend weather: avalanche danger in the high country to mild and breezy along I-25

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will be relatively calm overnight and the sky will be partly cloudy across the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, but still cold enough for a heavy coat in the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

Saturday will be a beautiful day with a high-temperature forecast to rise 7 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

It will be a mild Saturday afternoon with the forecast high rising 9 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Saturday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 42;

It will be a partly cloudy and cool day with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy and comfortable on Saturday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The plains will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a light breeze from the SW at 5-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid-50s/

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/28; High: 53/56;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a breeze out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will be mild.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s;

Mountains east of the continental divide will be mostly cloudy and likely dry, beyond a few sparse flakes on Saturday. Temperatures in the mountain valleys will be mild in the 40s. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The Sunday forecast will be similar with a partly cloudy sky and breezy wind. Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the region.

