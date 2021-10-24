Weekend ends on a breezy & cooler note

Tonight's Forecast:

A disturbance moving into Colorado this evening will spread light snow into the mountains and could even bring a few light rain showers to the Plains along and north of the Palmer Divide. Outside of the mountains, it'll be a breezy and mild night as lows only cool down to the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 41; High: 65. A nice day on Sunday, but occasionally gusty as sunshine returns in a big way across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 39; High: 72. Sunny, breezy and just a little bit cooler across the region on Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low: 45; High: 70. Sunny skies and mild highs, but a bit on the breezy to windy side.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 58. Sunshine will be in fully supply on Sunday, along with breezy westerly winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Decreasing clouds can be expected Sunday morning as a disturbance pushes east of the area. This will leave us breezy and cooler than what we saw today.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to sunshine, gusty winds and slightly cooler highs by Sunday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Sunny and a little cooler on Sunday, with potential wind gusts as high as 35 mph in some areas.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Periods of light snow will be possible through early Sunday morning. It will also be windy tonight and Sunday, with gusts as strong as 40-45 mph. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon in the wake of tonight's storm system.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Monday for a warm and windy start to the week. As our next storm brings the potential for heavy snowfall to the mountains on Tuesday, strong winds and low relative humidity will increase the fire weather risk during the day. By Tuesday evening, most models are bringing some precipitation to the Plains. It's a warm storm by nature, so most of what falls should be rain, but some snow could mix in across the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Wednesday will be cooler and breezy as the storm move east, with dry skies likely to persist for the rest of the 7 day period.

