Week begins cooler, with high fire danger for the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

With the strongest wind gusts expected to weaken between 6-8 pm, we should see all current Red Flag Warnings come to an end by this evening. A cold front will also make its way through the Plains during the overnight hours, and behind it, the winds will turn more south to southeasterly on Monday, with higher humidities and a less widespread fire weather risk.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 63; A cooler and breezy start to the week, with strong southerly breezes expected to push across the Pikes Peak Region by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 71; Breezy to gusty, and about 5-10 degrees cooler than what we saw today. Overall, a nice star to the week for Pueblo County, with Red Flag Warnings not anticipated.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 68; Mostly sunny and mild, with breezy to gusty southeasterly winds. Thanks to a little more moisture in the air, Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated on Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 62; Strong southerly breezes, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph. It'll be a dry start to the week as well, with rain or snow not expected until much later in our forecast period.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A mild and breezy start to the week across northern El Paso County. Southerly breezes may gust as high as 30-35 mph Monday afternoon, but with higher humidity, Red Flag Warnings are not expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; A breezy to gusty start to the week for the southeast Plains. A more east/southeast wind will enhance moisture levels just enough to keep us out of Red Flag Warning criteria Monday before high fire danger returns Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; Red Flag Warnings will return to the forecast on Monday for areas along and west of the interstate. Wind gusts tomorrow could top 35 mph in some areas, with the wind primarily coming out of the east/southeast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Bright and mild, with dry skies and gusty southwesterly winds for the mountains on Monday. 35-50 mph wind gusts will be possible by the afternoon, and will be highest for areas above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

A windier day Tuesday will bring back the potential for more widespread Red Flag Warnings. For now, Fire Weather Watches have been issued for most of Southern Colorado starting at noon, with these watches likely to be upgraded to warnings within the next 24 hours. The critical fire weather threat is likely to linger into Wednesday before dropping off slightly on Thursday. Then a stronger push of wind Friday will boost the fire weather factor once again. In this windy and dry pattern, highs this week will top out in the 70s and 80s.

A storm remains on our radar next weekend, with possible rain and snow showers by Saturday.

____

