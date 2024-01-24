Wednesday's weather a near clone of Tuesday, but change is on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Foggy weather this morning across the eastern Plains and lower Arkansas River Valley will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures across the Plains will be very similar to what we've seen so far this week, with highs topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Much like the past few days, snow showers will once again form this afternoon in the mountains. Although the bulk of the precipitation will stay in the high country, we can't rule out a spot shower or two for the Pikes Peak Region or the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon as showers attempt to roll off of the Rampart Range and Sangre de Cristos. We just don't want you to be caught off guard in case a shower moves into your neighborhood.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. We're looking at a pretty nice day across the Pikes Peak Region, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees. A stray shower over Pikes Peak could once again drift into the lower elevations, but much like the past few afternoons, chances remain on the low side.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 22. Dense fog this morning should lift by mid to late morning, leaving us with a mild mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 29. Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon, with no rain or snow expected today in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 18. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day ahead for Teller County, with a few spotty snow showers possible once again this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see a bright start to our Wednesday, with increasing clouds expected as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Snow showers that develop over the mountains will have the potential to reach the Palmer Divide, but with drier air in place locally, any showers that form will be fairly spotty in nature.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Areas of dense fog and freezing drizzle will lift by late this morning, but lingering clouds will keep temperatures down on the far east Plains versus areas closer to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. After a clear and cool morning, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. While rain or snow won't be widespread today, we can't rule out a quick passing shower in the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. A storm system tracking through New Mexico will bring another push of moisture into the mountains this afternoon, with lightly scattered snow showers and mainly light accumulations to the Sangres and Wets.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's weather will be fairly mellow most of the day, with snow for the mountains but dry skies on the Plains. By late Thursday evening, rain and snow showers will move into Colorado Springs. Accumulations here in Colorado Springs appear to stay around 1" or less, but with snow showers during the morning commute, there could be some slick roads early Friday.

After a high on Friday in the lower 40s, a strong ridge of high pressure will build into the state during the upcoming weekend, and this will set the stage for some beautiful weather. Highs on Saturday will warm into the middle 40s, with lower 50s by Sunday.

