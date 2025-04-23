Wednesday's storm chances on the rise, with severe storms possible

Today’s Forecast:

We are gearing up for our first severe weather risk day of the year across Southern Colorado. A level one out of five, Marginal Risk, has been issued for portions of eastern and central Colorado, including the Palmer Divide. With these isolated thunderstorms this afternoon the main threats will be wind gusts to 60 mph, hail up to 1"/1.5", and frequent lightning.

KOAA weather Wednesday's severe weather risk, per the Storm Prediction Center

Temperatures today will be warm once again, with highs about 10 degrees above average. Overnight lows will stay mild, in the 30s and 40s region-wide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 43. Today will be our first day this year with a legitimate threat for severe threat as the Storm Prediction Center ("SPC") has issued a Marginal Risk for El Paso County. Although showers will be isolated this afternoon, they will be capable of hail up to 1" in diameter and gusts to 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. We're looking at another warm afternoon in Pueblo, with our highs today running about 10 degrees above average. Increasing clouds this afternoon may lead to an isolated shower or thunderstorm here anytime between 3-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 45. Warm again on Wednesday, with increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 30% chance of a passing rain shower or thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 34. Sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Storms are not expected to reach severe criteria today in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Gorgeous and calm weather this morning may give way to a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Although storm coverage today will be isolated, any storms that do form along the Palmer Divide will be capable of large hail and strong wind gusts.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Bright sunshine early will give way to some spotty thunderstorm action this afternoon and evening. Storms on the Plains will be capable of hail up to 1.5" in diameter, wind gusts to 60 mph, frequent lightning and even a low threat of a weak tornado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Although rain chances will be low today towards the southern I-25 corridor, in these areas we can't rule out a passing shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening hours. Severe storms are not expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine early on Wednesday will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. While storms won't be widespread, any storms that do form could produce frequent lightning and brief downpours.

Extended outlook forecast:

The severe threat will continue on Thursday, with the SPC issuing another Marginal Risk for parts of Southern Colorado. Upslope flow and higher dewpoint temperatures will help to get some storms going Thursday afternoon, with similar large hail and strong wind threats to what's possible later today.

Highs will be slightly cooler on Thursday, with further cooling Friday due to a cold front tomorrow night. Afternoon showers will remain possible on Friday, with drier air expected to push back into the state this weekend. The strengthening downslope flow will lead to warmer temperatures this weekend and gusty winds. Early forecast trends also indicate a high likely of Red Flag Warnings this weekend, especially by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.