Wednesday will be wet and cool, with beneficial moisture for Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be a cool and unsettled day, with rain spreading into Southern Colorado from the southeast. Already before sunrise, showers are falling from Canon City and La Junta, down to Walsenburg, Trinidad and Kim. Rain will move into the Pikes Peak Region in time for the morning commute, with showers and occasional thunderstorms throughout the day today.

Towards the afternoon, this morning's steadier rain will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Parts of the southeastern Plains could see more than 1" of rainfall today, with amounts of 0.25-0.75" for the I-25 corridor.

Temperatures today will be much cooler than yesterday and around 10-15 degrees below average. Highs on the Plains will only warm into the 60s and very low 70s, with 50s for Teller County and the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 47. Rain will increase this morning across the Pikes Peak Region, with rain giving way to showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 49. A light to moderate rain during the morning hours will give way to a chance for additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Our high today in the upper 60s will be well below the average high of 82°F.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 52. Rain has picked up early this morning in Canon City, with no end in sight throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon, the steadier rain will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 41. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will make for a cool and unsettled Wednesday in Teller County, with our high today in Woodland Park only expected to warm into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Cool and rainy weather this morning from a disturbance moving out of Texas will give way to additional rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Overall today, it will be a wet and unsettled one for northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Some of the most beneficial moisture from today's storm will impact areas on the southeastern Plains. Some spots could see more than 1" of rain over the next 12-24 hours, with a potential risk of minor flooding today in the southeastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Finally on Wednesday, we'll see a good soaker of a storm. Rain this morning will give way to a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with beneficial moisture today for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain, isolated thunderstorms and high elevation snow will result in some not-so-ideal conditions today in the mountains. Any hiking or mountain biking plans should be put on hold until the end of the week, which is when drier air is expected to return.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air begins to push into the state on Thursday, but with enough recycled moisture leftover from today's wet weather, we can't discount a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances at the Air Force Academy will be around 30-40%. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower to middle 70s in Colorado Spring, with lower 80s returning to Pueblo.

Rain chances will lower to 20% on Friday, and down to 10% on Saturday. This will allow for highs to warm into the upper70s and lower 80s in Colorado Springs.

Moisture begins to increase towards the end of the weekend and early next week, with a daily chance of storms in the Pikes Peak Region from this Sunday into the early parts of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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