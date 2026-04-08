Wednesday will be warm and mostly dry in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with the high temperature running about 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 79;

Wednesday will be warm and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

It will be mild on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/37; High: 72/75;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be a mild day in the mountain valleys with partly cloudy conditions. There will be a breeze out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, but a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms this week will be on Friday, with widely scattered showers in the afternoon and lasting into the night. The main hazards will be heavy rain and lightning.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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