Wednesday will be hot and dry ahead of possible thunderstorms on the 4th of July

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures on Wednesday will be above average by a couple of degrees, topping out in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and the middle 90s in Pueblo. Areas along and east of I-25 will see calm conditions throughout the day today and plenty of sunshine. If we do see any rain locally, it would be in Teller County, where a few sprinkles will be possible this afternoon.

On the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains, it will be pretty gusty today, with southerly wind gusts into the evening hours up around 35 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. After a high of 86° on Tuesday, today's forecast will be even warmer as we look to top out in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. Wednesday's forecast will be a hot one in Pueblo thanks to plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Hot and mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a few fair weather clouds during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rain is not expected in eastern Fremont County on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. If we were to see a shower today in Southern Colorado, it would be around the Park County/Teller County line. Otherwise, we're looking at a warm and dry afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very warm and mostly sunny on Wednesday, with southeasterly winds sustained during the afternoon at around 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Calm conditions this morning will give way to hot, sunny and windy afternoon. Southerly wind gusts will increase during the day, with gusts to 35 mph continuing into the evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Light northerly breezes this morning will give way to increasing southerly breezes this afternoon and evening, with peak wind gusts to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Rain showers will be much more limited today versus what we saw earlier this week in the mountains, with the best chances for rain today along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

An incoming disturbance coming out of California on Thursday will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms to the mountains of Colorado by the afternoon, and a chance for rain closer to I-25. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon in the Springs. Our high on Thursday will warm into the middle 80s.

A few lingering storms will remain possible in the Pikes Peak Region on the 4th of July, but any chance of rain that we do see during the day should come to an end well before sunset. The forecast for Friday evening will be dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Drier skies and a high of 90 degrees on Saturday in Colorado Springs will give way to our next cold front on Sunday, with increasing thunderstorm chances late this weekend and early next week across Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

