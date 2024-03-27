Wednesday will be comfortable yet still cooler than average in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping to the teens in the mountains and 20s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 50;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday and about 8 degrees below average. Winds will be light from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high temperature about 9 degrees below average. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 52;

Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 40;

Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

A cool day on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny with a few clouds on Wednesday. Morning temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/22; High: 44/45;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds from the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy for the mountain valleys on Wednesday with a cold morning, followed by afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to climb little by little each day this week. Highs return to the 60s in the plains by Thursday and 50s in the mountain valleys. Expect the 50s to 70s across the region by Easter weekend.

The next storm approaches on Monday. We will likely see precipitation and a temperature drop with this storm, but exact details are still uncertain at this time.

