Wednesday will be a calm day before more wind and snow chances to end the week

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will clear out overnight and temperatures will be cold, dropping to the teens and 20s across the region. Winds will continue to decrease overnight as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

Wednesday will be the calmest day of the week with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 55;

Chilly in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

Partly cloudy with mild afternoon temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 46;

Mostly sunny with a cold morning and a cool but comfortable afternoon. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with breezy ESE wind at 5-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/21; High: 56/58;

It will be mostly sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will begin chilly with icy spots possible on the road, and then a mild afternoon takes over.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

Partly cloudy with a light breeze and mild temperatures for the mountain valleys. Extra clouds move in during the evening as snow moves into the mountains west of the continental divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will bring scattered snow showers to the mountains and windy conditions to the plains. Then on Thursday night another cold front arrives in our area and brings a chance of showers Thursday night into Friday. This is likely to be a mix of rain and snow once again on Friday. Stay tuned for expected totals in the coming days.

