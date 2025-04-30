Wednesday weather: generally dry and warm with isolated showers

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy in the plains tonight. A mix of rain and snow will linger in the mountains through 1 am, with the rain-snow line dropping to as low as 8,000 feet in elevation. Snow accumulations generally will be an inch or less below 10,000 feet and a couple of inches on the mountain tops.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 68;

On Wednesday, it will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. There is a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms. A better chance of rain arrives after sunset as a cold front moves in.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

It will be mostly sunny in Pueblo on Wednesday with a low chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. A cold front arrives overnight, leading to an increase in cloud cover.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 71;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a comfortable day with wind less than 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool temperatures. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but a better chance of moisture arrives in the evening with a cold front. This will likely be a mix of rain and snow at night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and a better chance of rain after sunset with a cold front passing through.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible. The storms will be very isolated, but could contain small hail and gusty winds, less than 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/37; High: 64/67;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be cold in the morning with icy spots possible where snow fell on Tuesday evening. Then the afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Evening showers are possible, favoring Park and Teller Counties.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cold front moves through on Wednesday night, Thursday will be cooler with mostly cloudy conditions. Rain showers will be possible throughout the day. It will be another one of those cool and soggy Spring days!

The sun and warmth return on Fri-yay.

