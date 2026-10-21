Wednesday stays mild with showers for some by Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tuesday night will see clearing skies across most of Southern Colorado following a few isolated afternoon showers near the Raton Mesa. Mid and high-level clouds will begin increasing from the southwest overnight as moisture feeds into the region. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s to low 50s across the lower elevations and 30s to 40s across the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 72;

Wednesday will bring mild and unseasonably warm conditions to the Pikes Peak region with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s. Mid-to-high clouds will build throughout the day with gusty southwesterly winds at times. Expect conditions to remain mostly dry through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 76;

Pueblo will see a warm and pleasant day on Wednesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and mid-level cloud cover with light to moderate winds, remaining dry through the end of the work week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

Highs in Canon City will climb into the lower 70s on Wednesday. Skies will turn increasingly cloudy into the afternoon as moisture shifts in from the west, with breezy southwesterly winds developing.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

Woodland Park will see highs in the lower 60s on Wednesday. Cloud cover will increase steadily through the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

A surge of subtropical moisture will bring significant rain, high-elevation flood concerns, and mountain mudslide risks along the Continental Divide late Wednesday through Friday, before a colder system hits the entire region this weekend.



Thursday – Friday: Deep tropical moisture streams into the high country. Heavy rain will fall over existing snowpack along the Continental Divide and eastern San Juan. A Flood Watch is in effect starting Wednesday afternoon. Risks for stream flooding, rockslides, and mudslides. Meanwhile, the eastern plains stay mostly warm and dry with highs in the 70s through Friday.



Deep tropical moisture streams into the high country. Heavy rain will fall over existing snowpack along the Continental Divide and eastern San Juan. A is in effect starting Wednesday afternoon. Risks for stream flooding, rockslides, and mudslides. Meanwhile, the eastern plains stay mostly warm and dry with highs in the 70s through Friday. Saturday: A cold front drops across Southern Colorado, bringing noticeably cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers expanding toward the I-25 corridor.



A cold front drops across Southern Colorado, bringing noticeably cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers expanding toward the I-25 corridor. Sunday – Monday: An unsettled and much cooler fall pattern takes hold across the region. Highs fall into the 50s across the lower elevations with widespread rain showers, and mountain snow levels lowering to between 8,000 and 9,000 feet.



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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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