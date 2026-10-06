Josephine Saige

Josephine started her career forecasting on the Western Slope in Grand Junction, CO before joining KKTV 11 News. Weather has always been an area of interest to her, especially growing up in the everchanging climate that the Front Range is.

Her background is in both meteorology and journalism, so she loves to get the community involved when it comes to forecasting.

Josephine attended the University of Northern Colorado and received a bachelor's degree in both news and multimedia journalism before attending Pennsylvania State University to study meteorology.

When she's not chasing record temperatures, rain or snow, you can find her out and about enjoying community events, hiking and camping or spending time at home with her cats, Felix and Miso.

Please reach out to Josephine about anything weather-related or to just leave a message.