Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

All quiet this morning across Southern Colorado as our next incoming storm is spinning over northern Arizona, some 450 to 500 miles away from Colorado Springs. As this low pressure system moves east over the next 24-48 hours, snow will develop over the mountains throughout the day today. A few rain and snow showers will fill in over the southeastern Plains this afternoon, with impacts outside of the mountains and southeastern Plains fairly limited.

After 10 pm, heavier snow will start to impact the I-25 corridor. Snow will continue at times into Thursday morning, with challenges to travel likely for parts of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 22. Dry skies and sunshine early will give way to a few rain or snow showers towards the mid to late afternoon hours. Impacts during the day will be fairly minimal for the Pikes Peak Region, with the heavier bands of snow not expected to move in until closer to 10-11 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 21. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be cooler than yesterday and around 5 degrees below average. Much like the Springs, a few rain or snow showers will be possible this afternoon ahead of the potential for snow later tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 24. Lower 40s and sunshine this afternoon will give way to snow this evening. Based on the latest forecast, the heaviest snow does look like it could stay just east of Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 15. Dry skies early Wednesday should give us all plenty of time to get stuff done before the storm arrives. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon before the heavier snow arrives tonight. Latest modeling suggests periods of heavy snow in Teller County through Thursday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. A tricky forecast over the next 24-48 hours, with the first half of our Wednesday expected to be a period of relative calm. A few snow showers may develop this afternoon, with heavier snow set to begin after 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry skies and sunshine this morning will give way to rain showers this afternoon, mainly over southeastern counties such as Baca and Prowers. As cold air moves in later tonight, rain will change to snow as the heavier band of precipitation lifts northwest.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies early will give way to a few rain and snow showers this afternoon. Later tonight, snow will move in, with accumulations likely into Thursday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow will pick up over the next few hours as an area of low pressure moves out of Arizona and into New Mexico on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 pm Thursday for the Sangres and Wet Mountains. Snow totals in the 6-12" range for areas above 10,000 feet.

KOAA weather Latest thoughts on the incoming storm for Southern Colorado

For the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado in general, attention should be placed on Thursday morning. Although there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of the low and where the heavier bands of snow form, it's looking more likely that we will see some of those heavy snow bands in the Pikes Peak Region. Even a slight shift in the track of the storm could greatly impact snow totals. For now, I am forecasting around 1-4" for Colorado Springs, 3-8" for Monument, and 4-8" in Woodland Park.

KOAA weather Snow forecast for Southern Colorado — 1/29/25 to 1/30/25

Highs on Thursday will only warm into the mid 30s to lower 40s on the Plains, with snow coming to an end by mid to late afternoon. Sunshine will return Friday, and with a healthy boost in temperatures, look for a high in the lower 50s in Colorado Springs. Upper 50s will follow on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and stronger breezes. Then on Sunday, we could crack the 60 degree mark for the first time this year in Colorado Springs!

