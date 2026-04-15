Wednesday is a calm day before the wind picks back up on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will ease up overnight, becoming calm by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be chilly overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 73;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Wednesday will be a mild day with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

A cool but sunny day on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be a sunny and mild day in the plains. Wind will be light, gusting to 15 mph or less.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 64/68;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be sunny on Wednesday with cool but comfortable temperatures. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be warmer, but also windier. Gusts will be up to 45 mph, and the humidity will drop below 15%. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued due to the dry and windy conditions expected.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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