Wednesday cold front brings a temperature drop and a rain-snow mix

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly and partly cloudy tonight in southern Colorado. The wind will gradually decrease through the night and will be nearly calm by Wednesday morning. Then a cold front will move through the region on Wednesday morning, leading to extra clouds, colder temperatures, and spotty showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 44;

Mostly cloudy and cool on Wednesday. There is a chance of spotty rain and snow showers on Wednesday, with the most likely chance between 3-6 pm. Wind will be out of the N at 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 50;

Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday. There is a low chance of a spotty afternoon rain shower. Wind will be from the NNE at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 51;

Mostly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-15 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 35;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and cold. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of periodic light snow showers, with the highest likelihood between 1- 4 pm. A dusting, up to 2 inches is possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 38;

Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers possible on Wednesday with a dusting up to 1 inch of accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy and cold on Wednesday with NNE wind at 5-15 mph. There is a low chance of spotty rain showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/36; High: 49/51;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with colder conditions. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

The mountain valleys will be chilly with spotty snow showers on Wednesday. Mountain valleys may see a dusting, but a couple of inches are possible for the mountain tops above 11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be very cold. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all counties along I25 and along the Arkansas River in the plains from midnight until 10 am on Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the teens in the mountains and 20s in the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.