Wednesday brings thunderstorms to southern Colorado with a flash flood risk at the Aspen Acres Fire

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front is moving through our region tonight, bringing in higher humidity and cooling temperatures tomorrow. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles or light rain showers possible.

Flash Flood Risk Wednesday:

Thunderstorms are possible over the Aspen Acres burn scar on Wednesday afternoon, so a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 1 - 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 85;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday. Temperatures will be near average. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, some of which may be strong with heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 90;

It will be a bit cooler and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 89;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, hail, and wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday by about 10 degrees. The day will be partly cloudy, and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 86/88;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mild with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon to late afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb back above average Thursday and through the weekend. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday, approaching the daily records. Storm chances will be lower late this week, but then increase again into the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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