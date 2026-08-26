Wednesday brings the risk of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will linger in the eastern plains tonight until about 10-11 pm. A cold front moves through overnight, bringing more moisture and energy with it to set the stage for a stormy Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

It will be warm on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon to early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 77;

It will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be warm in the mid-80s to low 90s on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening. Storms may be severe with large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 84/87;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valley will be mild on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s to mid-80s. Thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Spotty thunderstorms will be possible across the region again on Thursday. Thunderstorm chances decrease on Friday and Saturday as temperatures begin to climb. Temperatures will spike to the 80s, 90s, and 100s on Saturday, getting close to records.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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