Wednesday brings the best snow chance for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers continue overnight in southern Colorado, with a mix of rain and snow. Through the night, the snow line will be dropping, eventually bottoming out as low as 5,000 feet in elevation on Wednesday morning. After a bit of a lull in the showers between about midnight and 4 am, heavier precipitation comes through for the Wednesday morning commute.

Winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) are in effect through Wednesday evening in southern Colorado.

See forecast snow totals at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 38;

Expect snow showers in the morning, with snow and a wintry mix continuing through the late afternoon. It will be cold with blustery NE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 42;

A wintry mix is expected off and on all day on Wednesday, with the best chance of snow being in the morning. Wind will be blustery out of the ENE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 42;

For northern Fremont County above 8,500 feet, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 pm Wednesday. In Canon City, expect morning snow showers and a wintry mix in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 32;

WINTER STORM WARNING until midnight Wednesday night. A cold, snowy, and blustery day. Snow will be heaviest in the morning, then gradually taper off through the evening. Wind will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 34;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snow moves in during the morning, then snow gradually tapers off through the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 30s-40s;

A mix of rain and snow will fall throughout Wednesday, with the snow line moving between 5,000-6,000 feet in elevation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/31; High: 37/44;

Snow and a wintry mix will move in through the late morning and continue into the evening. Wind will be blustery from the NE at 5-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 30s-50s;

WINTER STORM WARNING until midnight Wednesday for the Sangre De Cristos above 11,000 feet and Wet Mountains above 10,000 feet. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano County, and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains between 7,500 and 11,000 feet until midnight Wednesday night. Snow showers will be ongoing off-and-on in the mountains throughout Wednesday with slushy or snow-covered roads.

Snow total forecast through Wednesday evening:

Pikes Peak region:

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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