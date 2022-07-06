Wednesday brings more thunderstorms to southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The plains will be a few degrees cooler today compared to yesterday. The first half of Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms will develop both in the mountains and the plains early this afternoon. Storms over the Palmer Divide/northern El Paso County and the eastern plains may be strong with wind gusts of 50-60 mph and hail pea to quarter size.

A few stronger storms are possible in the eastern plains, Palmer Divide, and northern I-25 corridor this afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/BYjEERbqQF — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) July 6, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 60. Warm today with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are likely from about 1-9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. Hot day with a possible thunderstorm to cool you off in the evening. Thunderstorms are possible between 2-9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 59. Partly cloudy to start then thunderstorms likely from 1-6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 51. Comfortable and dry to start, with showers and thunderstorms expected between noon-9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 79; Low: 56. A bit cooler today with showers and thunderstorms possible from noon-9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low to mid-90s today with thunderstorms likely between 3-11 pm. A few storms today may be strong with wind gusts of 50-60 mph and hail pea to quarter size.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/89; Low: 58/59. A partly cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Low 70s to low 80s for mountain valleys today with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Expect another day of thunderstorms on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Then the pattern dries out Friday with heat building for the weekend. The forecast for Saturday in Colorado Springs is 92 and the record that day is 96. On Sunday, a forecast high of 95 in Colorado Springs, and the record is 97. For Pueblo, forecast of 97 Saturday, record is 101 and on Sunday the forecast is 101, the record 105.

