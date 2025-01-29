Wednesday begins clear but snow will slowly expand across southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a calm and cold night in southern Colorado. The sky will be clear and temperatures will fall to the teens or low 20s. Overnight lows will be near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 39;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of snow in the late afternoon or evening. The chance of snow increases overnight into Thursday morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 41;

Partly cloudy and mild for most of the day. There is a chance of snow by the late afternoon or evening, increasing in likelihood overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 40;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of snow increasing through the evening and overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 34;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday. There is a chance of snow in the afternoon, with a better chance overnight into Thursday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 38;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday and generally a clear and calm day. The chance of snow increases in the evening and overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly clear for the first half of Wednesday, clouds and showers will increase during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers may begin as rain and transition to snow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/20; High: 32/36;

The day begins partly cloudy and temperatures will be chilly. Clouds increase during the day and there is a chance of spotty snow showers, especially in the mountains and over Raton Pass.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s;

The mountain valleys will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around freezing during the day. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristo Mountains at 5 am on Wednesday and expires on Thursday at 11 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will be the heaviest on Thursday morning and then taper off through the afternoon. There is still some uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will be in the morning, but I would plan for impacts on your morning commute and perhaps into the evening commute.

Forecast snow totals from Wednesday PM - Thursday PM:

