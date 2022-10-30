Weather wise, no tricks and all treats this year on Halloween

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a few fair weather clouds early this evening, we are looking at a quiet and mellow Sunday night across Southern Colorado. With our skies turning clear by Monday morning, overnight lows will fall through the 10s and 20s in the mountains, and the 20s and 30s for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 64; A sunny, dry and mild Halloween will give way to some fantastic trick or treating weather Monday evening. Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees at 5 pm before falling into the 40s by as early as 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 69; A clear and comfortable Halloween afternoon for the Steel City will give way to some chilly late night temperatures, but no rain or snow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 67; A fine looking forecast for Halloween this year, with sunshine and upper 60s during the day, and clear skies and chilly temperatures for the evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 55; A bone chilling start to our Halloween will give way to mild sunshine and middle 50s by the afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A bright and beautiful Halloween day will give way to bone chilling temperatures after sunset. By 9 pm, we'll see temperatures fall into the upper 30s, so make sure that any late night trick or treaters bring a jacket.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; There will be nothing to complain about weather wise on Halloween this year as we're expecting a sunny and mild day, and a dry, but cool night for trick or treating.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Cold Monday morning temperatures will give way to a bright and mild Halloween afternoon. Chilly temperatures will return after sunset, so trick or treaters might want to consider an extra layer of clothing for their costume.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; An absolutely stunning start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with highs on Halloween likely warming into the 40s and lower 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A storm system digging into the West Coast will produce some gusty downslope winds over Southern Colorado starting on Tuesday. Those downslope winds will bring 60s and 70s to the Plains from Tuesday to Wednesday, along with the potential for elevated fire weather conditions. Low pressure looks to eventually swing south of us, with the main impacts coming to the mountains in the form of heavy snow. Impacts for the Plains aren't crystal clear at this point, but we are watching the potential for cooler and unsettled conditions from late Thursday into early Friday.

