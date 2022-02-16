Weather whiplash on Wednesday as cold & snow return to the forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of Wednesday's winter weather maker. The clouds will prevent temperatures from getting too cold tonight, with most areas only seeing lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 42; Dry skies early Wednesday morning will give way to snow by the late afternoon, turning heavier into the late night and overnight hours. We're expecting 1-3" of snow from Briargate south to Fountain. Higher amounts will be possible on the west side of town and up towards the Palmer Divide.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 47; Most of our Wednesday will be dry before the potential for snow increases heading into Wednesday night. 1-2" of snow will be possible before Thursday morning when the storm is expected to clear the area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 47; Our next storm will bring the potential for a rain/snow mix late Wednesday afternoon before turning to all snow by Wednesday evening. Snow is likely to taper off by sunrise Thursday. Snow totals from 1-3".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 37; Snow will pick up over Teller County by mid to late afternoon, with periods of snow likely into early Thursday morning. There will be travel impacts from this storm as snowfall totals could approach 6" in some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect in Teller County starting at 3 pm.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into Wednesday afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 3 pm Wednesday, with snow expected to pick up around that time. The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday evening before the storm moves out by early Thursday morning. Snow totals from 3-5".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Wednesday will start out dry before a chance for rain and snow showers develops by the evening hours. Snow showers will be possible into early Thursday morning before the storm clears out. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; We'll start out dry on Wednesday before our next storm rolls into the forecast area Wednesday evening. Snow will continue at times until early Thursday morning. Snow totals from 2-5" in Walsenburg, and 1-3" in Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Snow will begin to pick up over the higher terrain during the afternoon hours, with the heaviest snow expected to fall Wednesday night. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Wets and Sangres from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Snow totals from 3-7".

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll remain on Weather Alert through Thursday morning as it will be a cold start to the day, with icy and snowpacked roads expected to bring impacts to the morning commute. Highs Thursday will be the coldest of the week, only warming into the 20s and 30s. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Friday will be followed by a spring-like weekend. Highs in the Plains will top out in the 50s and 60s.

The warm-up won't last long however as another storm looks to bring more snowfall and colder air back to Southern Colorado late Monday and Tuesday.

