Weather whiplash on Friday as highs drop by as much as 20-30 degrees

Behind last night's cold front will come a dramatic case of weather whiplash for Southern Colorado. Highs will go from the 80s and 90s on Thursday to the 60s for most of Southern Colorado on Friday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday, with drizzle and showers this morning in the Pikes Peak Region. Areas of rain will also be possible this morning in the mountains, with thunderstorms on the eastern Plains.

Air quality in the Pikes Peak Region will remain Moderate today, due to areas of smoke persisting locally from fires burning up in Canada.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 46. After a high of 86 degrees on Thursday, we'll see a fall-like change on Friday, with much cooler temperatures throughout the day and periods of wet weather.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. Today's high in the upper 60s will be a far cry from yesterday's high of 94 degrees. Behind last night's cold front, areas of rain will be possible on Friday, especially this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 50. Areas of rain this morning will give way to a much cooler afternoon, with rain likely through this evening. Dry skies can be expected for the overnight hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 38. Areas of rain this morning may give way to a few sunbreaks after 9 am before more rain moves into Teller County this afternoon. All in all, Friday will be unsettled region-wide.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Areas of rain and drizzle this morning will be followed with periods of rain this afternoon and evening. Rain showers should come to an end around sunset this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We've seen some rain and thunderstorms already this morning on the eastern Plains following last night's cold front. For the rest of our Friday, it will be fall-like and cool, with periods of rain this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Stronger thunderstorms have been rumbling across eastern Las Animas County this morning, and if you haven't seen the rain yet today, we'll see more chances for wet weather this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. There's a pretty good chance that rain could impact our outdoor plans on Friday in the mountains. Above treeline, there's also a chance for some snow today as temperatures will be much colder than yesterday.

Our temperatures this weekend across Southern Colorado will warm by around 8-12 degrees, with a return to the 70s in Colorado Springs and lower 80s in Pueblo. Dry mornings this weekend will be followed by the potential for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A large dome of high pressure will build across the Rocky Mountain states next week. In Colorado Springs, this will lead to warming highs and dry skies. Temperatures next week will top out each day in the lower to middle 80s.

