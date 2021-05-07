You can still enjoy spring skiing at several Colorado ski areas

Several Colorado ski areas are taking advantage of recent snowstorms and extending their ski seasons through late spring.

Loveland Ski Area expects to stay open through Mother's Day weekend with their last open day of May 9th.

Winter Park has extended their season through May 16th where they currently have 1,325 acres open. Their latest closing date was May 25th.

Breckenridge hopes to stay open through Memorial Day weekend, with their last open day on May 31st.

And Arapahoe Basin is shooting for a closing date of June 6th this year.

After a warm first week of April, the snowpack took a nosedive across the state. But a cooler and wetter pattern through mid-April halted the early snowmelt for several more weeks and even added to the snowpack slightly.

This spring weather pattern has enabled these four ski areas to stay open longer.

Here is a compilation of this season's snow totals at several popular Colorado ski areas:

Most of these totals are below average, apart from Winter Park. But, after the season ends, ski areas often will stop officially measuring snow. So, for many of these totals, most of April is not included.