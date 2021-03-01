Winter snows above average for Southern Colorado.

Today marks the first day of March and the start of Meteorologist Spring.

But not so fast Southern Colorado, climatologically speaking this can also be our snowiest time of the year.

Before we look ahead to March, let's look back at the past three months of snowfall stats.

KOAA weather Winter Snowfall Stats for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

February was truly a gift to our state as we saw more than double the average snowfall in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Colorado Springs took the top prize last month with more than a foot of snow reported at the airport.

In spite of La Nina conditions, January also came in over average in both areas.

December on the other hand was slightly below normal in the Springs, and well below average in Pueblo.

KOAA weather March Weather Preview for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

In March, temperatures really start to warm across the region, but frequent snowstorms remain a threat.

March is typically our snowiest month for Colorado Springs and the second snowiest of the year in Pueblo.

The average high in Colorado Springs for the moth is 52.1 degrees, and in Pueblo, it's 59.1 degrees.

Average monthly lows in both cities are in the middle 20s.

KOAA weather March Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The Climate Prediction Center has just released its findings for March and the outlook for snowfall is well below average for the Centennial State.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo could be looking at less moisture than normal, which is a concern leading into fire season.

KOAA weather March Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The temperature outlook favors a slight chance of above average conditions through the month, with cooler than average weather along the immediate West Coast.

Spring-time warmth is great for the Plains, and we love to see it this time of the year. However for the mountains, we'd really like to see a normal snowmelt pattern this year to help keep our fire situation in check.