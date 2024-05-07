Winds in Colorado topped over 90 mph on Monday

A powerful wind storm impacted Colorado on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Some of the strongest winds were reported Monday morning in the Pikes Peak region, in Teller and El Paso Counties.

Cheyenne Mountain took the top spot with a gust of 96 mph.

WATCH: Wind caused damage and the south and west side of Colorado Springs

Check out this interactive map of wind gusts in Colorado today.



WATCH: Emergency leaders urge caution as high winds roar through southern Colorado

