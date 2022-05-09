Winds exceed 80 mph in Colorado Monday morning

Damaging wind gusts are blowing through Colorado, causing damage and poor air quality from blowing dust.

Top 10 wind gusts reported so far:

86 mph: 9 miles N of Walsenburg

83 mph: Douglas Pass

82 mph: 5 miles ESE of Wetmore

80 mph: Colorado City

79 mph: 6 miles S of Colorado City

77 mph: 4 miles S of Sawpit

77 mph: Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs

73 mph: Beulah

72 mph: 5 miles SW of La Veta

70 mph: Wolf Creek Pass

Here is an interactive map of the top wind gusts across the state from May 8-9, 2022:



