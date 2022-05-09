Watch
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Winds exceed 80 mph in Colorado Monday morning

Robert Pacheco Antonito CO
Robert Pacheco
Damaged gas station due to strong winds in Antonito, CO
Robert Pacheco Antonito CO
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:25:35-04

Damaging wind gusts are blowing through Colorado, causing damage and poor air quality from blowing dust.

Top 10 wind gusts reported so far:
86 mph: 9 miles N of Walsenburg
83 mph: Douglas Pass
82 mph: 5 miles ESE of Wetmore
80 mph: Colorado City
79 mph: 6 miles S of Colorado City
77 mph: 4 miles S of Sawpit
77 mph: Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs
73 mph: Beulah
72 mph: 5 miles SW of La Veta
70 mph: Wolf Creek Pass

Here is an interactive map of the top wind gusts across the state from May 8-9, 2022:


_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation