Winds exceed 80 mph in Colorado Monday morning

Damaging wind gusts are blowing through Colorado, causing damage and poor air quality from blowing dust.
Top 10 wind gusts reported so far:
86 mph: 9 miles N of Walsenburg
83 mph: Douglas Pass
82 mph: 5 miles ESE of Wetmore
80 mph: Colorado City
79 mph: 6 miles S of Colorado City
77 mph: 4 miles S of Sawpit
77 mph: Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs
73 mph: Beulah
72 mph: 5 miles SW of La Veta
70 mph: Wolf Creek Pass
Here is an interactive map of the top wind gusts across the state from May 8-9, 2022:
