Why the greenhouse effect made your car so hot last weekend

It was toasty this weekend outside, but inside this car? It felt like a sauna. Many of our cars hit temperatures of 120 to 130 degrees! And that heat leads to serious - dangerous - problems for people and pets.

Every year, an average of 37 children nationwide under the age of 15 die from heatstroke after being left in a hot car according to data from the National Safety Council. In 2024, that number was 39. And not all of these tragedies happen in heat waves.

Most heat deaths actually happen outside of them. Our guard is lower, and it may not be top of mind. In cars specifically: roughly one-third of child hot car deaths happen outside of the summer months. In fact, they can occur even when the outside temperature is below 70 degrees.

KOAA Car temperatures versus outdoor temperatures



On a clear day, with an air temperature of just 75 degrees, your car will reach nearly 120 degrees after an hour in the sun. Bump that temperature to 85 and you're at nearly 130 degrees.

THE GREENHOUSE EFFECT IN CARS

Light from the sun can get into your car because it’s made of short powerful rays that pass right through the windows. Once that sunlight hits the seats and the dashboard, it turns into heat.

Heat is made of longer and slower waves. These can't get through the glass as easily, trapping heat in your car. That's the greenhouse effect in a nutshell.

MYTH: CRACKING A WINDOW KEEPS YOUR CAR COOLER

Finally, let’s dispel a very common myth. Cracking a window won't help. Let's say it's 92 degrees and you crack your window two inches. Initially, your car will warm slightly slower - but the difference is never greater than about 10 degrees - but after 40 minutes your car will still be warmer than 120 degrees! And the temperature will eventually be the same as if the window had been closed after 50 minutes.

Bottom line: if it’s warm outside, it’s much hotter in your car. So make sure you're bringing your pets, your kids, and your groceries inside. A cracked window is not enough.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.