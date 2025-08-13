Why Colorado's smokey sky isn't translating to air quality alerts in S. Colorado

Despite the hazy appearance, air quality in southern Colorado remains at moderate levels, which generally doesn't pose significant health concerns for most residents.

With major wildfires burning across western Colorado, smoke has become a visible concern for many residents. However, experts note that what appears in the sky doesn't always reflect ground-level conditions.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicates that air typically becomes unhealthy once smoke reduces visibility below five miles.

"I honestly didn't notice it too much today until I was coming back from my hike," Tori Lopez, a local hiker, said today at Cheyenne Canon.

Despite the smoky appearance, many residents are continuing outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and walking their dogs. Which is fine: the smoke is elevated.

Health officials emphasize that understanding air quality goes beyond what's visible. Sometimes invisible chemicals and particulates can pose greater dangers than visible smoke.

Air quality is measured on a scale from 0 to 500 called the Air Quality Index (AQI). Higher numbers indicate more unhealthy air conditions.

The index breaks down into several categories: 0-50 is good, 51-100 is moderate, 101-150 becomes unhealthy for those with respiratory issues, 151-200 is unhealthy for everyone, 201-300 is very unhealthy, and anything over 301 is hazardous and very rare.

The AQI doesn't just measure smoke. It also considers ozone, other hazardous chemicals, and various types of particulates in the air.

Although skies have appeared smoky, air quality in southern Colorado has remained moderate at worst, which generally doesn't present health concerns for most people.

For real-time air quality forecasts and updates, residents can check the Colorado Department of Health and Environment website, which provides the most accurate information about local air quality conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

