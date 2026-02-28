Why avalanche risk stays low at ski resorts, even when backcountry danger is high

COLORADO SPRINGS (KOAA) — Recent snowfall has left avalanche danger elevated in parts of the backcountry — particularly in the northern mountains. So, why is it safer to ski steep, powder-filled runs at a resort?

In short...it's because of a lot of work that happens behind the scenes.

While the danger has eased from last weekend's warnings, some mountain ranges are still at a 'Considerable' risk (3/5). To understand what that means, I spoke with deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), Brian Lazar.

First, to explain what was going on last weekend with the high risk, Lazar said:

"When we have high avalanche danger...it means that natural avalanches are likely and human triggered avalanches are very likely".

Considerable danger refers to a setup where natural avalanches are less likely, but human triggered avalanches remain likely. And some of those could be significant:

"Avalanches large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person", Lazar said.

To understand why you can ski in-bounds on a ski slope, and not have the same risk...first it's useful to understand what's required for an avalanche.

You need a slope angle of at least 30 degrees.

KOAA Ski terrain avalanche potential

At a ski area — that's at minimum a single black diamond or harder, and not even all single black diamonds qualify. If you're skiing a blue run or a green — the slope angle is not steep enough to avalanche, no matter how much powder falls.

But if you are on a difficult black or double black diamond run — resorts do avalanche mitigation.

Long before the lifts start spinning, ski patrol teams are on the mountain. They test the snow, and if needed deliberately trigger small (controlled) slides. This action removes the risk of a larger, dangerous avalanche happening later.

The bottom line is: in the backcountry, you are responsible for your own safety. At a ski resort, professionals have already managed that risk for you.

So the next time you're enjoying deep powder at a resort — thank the ski patrollers who woke up hours before sunrise to make sure the only thing you have to worry about is what run to ski next.

