Why a national data outage didn't impact our weather forecasts

Weather forecasting is not just about looking at weather models, at least as long as we have humans forecasting the weather. When models don't run properly or we lose access to certain weather tools, we still provide you with an accurate forecast. Ultimately, this is because modern meteorology can be traced back to the 18th and 19th centuries...we've had a lot of time to hone the science. Let's look at one example...the Jet Stream.

Through decades of research and observation - we know that the Jet Stream exists due to the fact that the sun heats the equator a lot more than our poles. Energy moves from the equator to the poles, and through some fancy processes produces a lot of wind in the part of the world where the United States is located.

We can further use the Jet Stream to identify where air is likely to rise, and therefore clouds to develop. The science we bring you each day boils down to a lot of math equations. Our computer models take in observations, use that math we've developed over centuries, and then simulate what the atmosphere should do. In a technology outage...these models can become less accurate, less reliable, or even inaccessible.

However, even if models aren't working properly, we can still view all kinds of observations.

Weather models take in data from radar sites, satellites, surface weather stations, weather balloons with airborne weather stations onboard, and even aircraft! This means that any single data source failure won't majorly disrupt forecasts.

Regardless, we don't just look at the models. We use our local expertise, combined with forecasting experience and understanding of the underlying science to draw our own conclusions.

When we show you a FutureCast on air, we have analyzed data from all of these places first. Then, we decide what to show you based on the science itself, and adjust the models that you see accordingly.

In essence - even if we're missing, say, current radar data from a single radar site...we can pivot to another site, or satellite-derived radar, or any number of other tools, to figure out what's going on, and give you an accurate forecast. This is another reason why First Alert Five is more reliable than a weather app. Apps do not know when data sources go down and cannot pivot to using other methods to produce a forecast. We can.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.