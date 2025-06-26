Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
When the sky turns green: understanding the signals of intense thunderstorms

Because the storm intensity required to get enough hail and rain to turn the sky green is so high, it typically only occurs with very organized and most often rotating thunderstorms.
If the sky looks green, there's an intense storm coming and it's time to go inside
We've seen plenty of strong thunderstorms this month across southern Colorado. A News Five viewer recently reached out to ask us why the sky sometimes turns green ahead of strong thunderstorms and what it means.

Here's what we're talking about: a dramatic, almost dreamlike green color to the clouds as if taken from a movie. Sometimes, the clouds end up taking on a more bluish color instead. It all depends on the time of the day. But whether the sky looks blue, green, or teal, this color signals an intense storm and time to immediately go inside.

Sunlight hits raindrops and ice in thunderstorms. Blue light gets scattered, longer wavelength light gets absorbed.

Let's zoom in on a thunderstorm. Thunderstorms contain a lot of water. Strong thunderstorms will also contain hail. Raindrops and hail do some cool things with the light from the sun. They tend to absorb the redder colors and leave the blue colors to bounce around the cloud. For a regular thunderstorm, this leads to a bluish-grey color in the cloud. But ice is particularly good at scattering blue light, so when a storm contains a lot of hail or ice crystals too, it makes the cloud take on a dramatic blue to teal color.

Now you may remember from school that blue and yellow together make the color green. The same applies to a green sky from a thunderstorm.

The sky becomes warmer toned later in the afternoon as the sun sets. Why this happens is a story for another time.

Late in the day, the sun is low in the sky, and the color is yellow to orange.

The combination of blue light from hail, and enhanced yellows and oranges from the setting sun, lead to a green hue to the sky.

So when the yellow light from the late-day sun hits the blue light scattered by a thunderstorm that contains a lot of ice, you get green.

Because of the intensity of storms required to generate a green sky - they are associated with extreme thunderstorm risks.

It takes an incredibly high amount of water and ice to create these colors. So a green sky is a visual signal that the storm approaching is incredibly intense. Large hail is almost certain in these storms. You may have even heard that a green sky can be a signal of an approaching tornado. This is partly true. A green sky can happen only with very organized, intense, and most often rotating thunderstorms. In short, if the storm is powerful enough to turn the sky green, it's often strong enough to produce a tornado.

So if you see the sky turn green, yes, it's impressive, but seek shelter in a substantial building
