Thunderbirds return to Pueblo for first time in over 30 years with ideal weather forecast

The Thunderbirds return to Pueblo this weekend for the first time in more than 30 years. The weekend forecast is good for flying, with a spot shower possible Sunday.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar over Pueblo Memorial Airport this weekend for the Wings of Pride Airshow, marking their first appearance in the area in more than three decades.

Weather conditions are looking much more comfortable than last year's August airshow in Colorado Springs, with clear skies and moderate temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

Saturday's show begins with gates opening at 9 a.m. under clear skies. By 2 p.m., comfortable temperatures in the low 80s are expected, though it will feel like the mid-80s with heat radiating off the asphalt. No weather issues are anticipated through the afternoon.

Sunday's conditions are expected to mirror Saturday's, starting in the low 60s and climbing to the low 80s. However, there's a low chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle toward the end of the show.

There is a -low- chance of a shower on Sunday afternoon.

If a weak shower develops before the show ends, it could lead to briefly elevated wind gusts and modest wind shear that might delay some of the lighter aircraft displays. Wind shear is a rapid change in the direction or speed of the wind with horizontal or vertical distance.

Wind gusts would be the main issue with showers - if any can make it off the mountains.

The UV index will be high on Saturday, peaking between 6 and 7. Mixed clouds on Sunday will lead to a lower peak of about 5 at the airport.

Saturday's UV index will peak at 7 - high - so you will certainly need the sunblock!

While temperatures will be cooler than last year's show in Colorado Springs, the blacktop effect will still be in play. Temperatures will feel several degrees warmer with no shade available, making water, sunscreen and an umbrella (on Sunday) useful items for attendees to bring.

